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IntentLogic Unveils IRIS, an AI Intent System Built on More Than 245 Million Consumer Profiles
4 days ago
The Intelligent Real-time Intent System predicts high-value prospects and the right creative, timing, and channel for each consumer segment. GUAYNABO, PR / ACCESS Newswire / November 14, 2026 / IntentLogic, a data science and precision marketing company based in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, has introduced IRIS, its Intelligent Real-time Intent System. IRIS analyzes the company's proprietary database of more than 245 million consumers to identify high-value prospects and predict optimal engagement strategies with measurable precision. The system gives brands in financial services, insurance, automotive, and other sectors a way to reach consumers based on intent.