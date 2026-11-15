undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
This Illinois Seafood Restaurant Lets You Dine Beside Giant Aquariums Filled With Fish
By Alessandra Archer,4 days ago
A catfish might stare at you while you eat your catfish. That’s a real possibility at one riverside restaurant in Illinois, where giant aquariums line the dining room walls. The tanks hold fish from the local rivers. Your dinner companions could include whiskered catfish and other big swimmers drifting past the glass.
12