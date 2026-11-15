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Mango Automotive & Diesel Puts Preventive Maintenance in the Spotlight
4 days ago
LAS CRUCES, N.M., November 15, 2026 – Mango Automotive & Diesel has introduced a new vehicle maintenance initiative that provides Las Cruces motorists with practical information on preventive maintenance and auto repair practices suited to Southern New Mexico's climate. The effort is intended to help drivers better understand how routine service can support vehicle reliability throughout the year.