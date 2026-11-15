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ECC CHAMPIONS, Saints Punch Their Ticket to NCAA Tournament with Four Set Win Over Mercy
4 days ago
DOBBS FERRY, N.Y. — D'Youville women's volleyball captured the 2026 East Coast Conference (ECC) Championship on Saturday afternoon, defeating top-seeded Mercy University in four sets at the Neil Judge Student Athlete Center. The second-seeded Saints overcame an opening-set loss to claim three consecutive sets (22-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-23), securing their second ECC Championship in program history and earning the conference's automatic bid to the NCAA Division II Women's Volleyball Tournament.