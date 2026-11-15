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Football falls at No. 12 Wartburg to conclude regular season
4 days ago
WAVERLY, Iowa - The Coe College Football team finished off its regular season on Saturday afternoon, suffering a 21-10 defeat to the no. 12 Wartburg College Knights. The Knights struck first after a scoreless opening quarter, taking a 7-0 lead with a 19-yard touchdown pass to cap off a long drive. Coe answered with a TD drive of its own, marching 82 yards over nine plays before Quincy Drummer ripped off a 28-yard score to level the game. Jake Collett gave Coe the lead momentarily in the third quarter as the senior placekicker knocked home a 33-yard field goal to cap off Coe's opening drive of the period. Wartburg owned the remainder of the quarter, scoring 14 unanswered points that featured touchdown passes of 46 yards and 12 yards. The Kohawks failed to cut into Wartburg's lead for the rest of the game, moving into Wartburg territory on numerous occasions before failing to convert on three fourth-down tries. Despite the loss, Drummer went over 100 yards for the seventh consecutive game, finishing with 162 yards and one touchdown while adding 54 yards on four catches. Defensively, Kyle Kingsbury, CJ Johnson and Henry Ryan led the efforts, posting seven tackles each while Ryker Dengler had three stops and a pair of PBUs.