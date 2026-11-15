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Cougars Flip the Script to Top Scots
4 days ago
AJ Willard (Germantown, Wis.) concluded the night with 13 points, two assists and three steals. Willard started out the half nearly two minutes in, sinking a beautiful three-point shot in for the Cougars. The Scots countered that with a three of their own. Robinson went on to contribute a three as well. The Scots tried to catch up to the Cougars with some free throws, but this didn't stop Guthrie from powering through a layup. The Cougars kept the lead at four, another three from Robinson leading the way. The Scots began to close in, but Knyle Lundy (Atlanta, Ga.) kept them at a distance with a three. Robinson had hit a driving layup in the paint, the Cougars advantage jumping to seven. Willard then hit a three as the Scots came within one. The Scots eventually stole the lead, a three-point jumpshot and a layup putting them up by three. The Cougars tried to push forward, but the renewed vigor of the Scots gave them a 10-point advantage, sidestepping the Cougars' previous lead. Within the last few minutes of the half, the Cougars fired up, Willard, Guthrie and Carson Brownfield (Chicago, Ill.) contributed points, eating away at the Scots lead, along with a nice three from Carson Knoll (Frankenmuth, Mich.). The teams went into halftime, the Scots with a short lead, 38-41.