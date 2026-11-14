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Lancaster Jury Convicts Dallastown Man Who Shot Trooper During Storage Unit Raid
By Angela Martinez,4 days ago
A Lancaster County jury convicted a 43-year-old Dallastown Borough man of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer after he opened fire on state troopers serving a search warrant at a Lancaster city storage facility in July 2024, striking a corporal in the shoulder. The wounded trooper testified he had to relearn how to write his own name and spent eight months recovering, and he still has only about 90% mobility in his injured arm.
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