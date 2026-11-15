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Yankees news: Odds and ends from the GM meetings
By Yankees Editorials & Reactions,4 days ago
Dominguez to play winter ball in DR; Red Sox fire shot across the bow; Yanks make strong play for Japanese star Oda. New York Daily News | Gary Phillips: With the GM meetings coming to a close, Phillips highlights some of the lower-profile tidbits that came out of the meetings that may not have made the biggest headlines, but should still catch your eye. Among them, the fact that Jasson Dominguez will be playing winter ball in the Domininan Republic, with the 23-year-old’s future with the Yankees very uncertain at this point. Also noted is the Yankees’ interest in reuniting with Tim Hill, as well as Brian Cashman’s assertion that the Yankees still see prospect Carlos Lagrange as a starter going forward.