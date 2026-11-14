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Southeast Atlanta Senior Housing Gets Major Overhaul, Locks In Affordability for 20 Years
By Ray Bianchi,13 days ago
Seniors at a 121-unit affordable housing community on Logan Street in southeast Atlanta now have access to newly renovated homes after Columbia Senior Residences at MLK Village cut the ribbon on major building upgrades this week. The project brought new energy-efficient HVAC and electrical systems along with updated fire and elevator safety equipment to a community built for residents age 62 and older.
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