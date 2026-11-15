undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
City of Dillon Introduces Newest Officer Jeffrey Michael Sknerski
4 days ago
The City of Dillon Police Department is proud to introduce our newest officer, Jeffrey Michael Sknerski!. Officer Sknerski graduated today from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy after successfully completing his academy training. He will now begin our Field Training Officer (FTO) program, where he’ll work alongside experienced Dillon officers on patrol.