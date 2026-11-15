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Story Time with DC Public Library at American History
By Kathleen Donner,4 days ago
On Wednesdays, Nov. 18 and Dec. 16; 10:45 to 11:15 a.m.; join the American History Museum for Story Time in collaboration with the DC Public Library. Children and their grown-ups can enjoy story time as an interactive way to exercise language and literacy skills. Story Time is designed for learners ages five and under, but all are welcome. americanhistory@si.edu.