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East overcomes adversity and Honeoye Falls-Lima to repeat as Class B champions
By Bob Chavez,4 days ago
PITTSFORD — The quarterback of tomorrow turned into the quarterback of today for East/WOIS. Freshman Trenton Vann admitted to some nerves heading into his first career varsity start for the Eagles, but his growing confidence in running the offense supported the work of a dominant defense that carried the Eagles to a 20-3 victory over Honeoye Falls-Lima in Saturday’s Section V Class B championship at St. John Fisher University’s Growney Stadium.