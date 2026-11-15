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One World, One Sky: Big Bird’s Adventure at Air and Space
By Kathleen Donner,4 days ago
In this free planetarium show, join Big Bird and Elmo as they explore the night sky with Hu Hu Zhu, a Muppet from “Zhima Jie,” the Chinese co-production of Sesame Street. Together they take an imaginary trip from Sesame Street to the moon, where they discover how different it is from Earth. One World, One Sky is shown on Thursdays and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. This program runs 25 minutes and is appropriate for families with young children. Free; tickets required. airandspace.si.edu.