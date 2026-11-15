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Open Skate at Fort Dupont Ice Arena
By Kathleen Donner,4 days ago
Open skate hours are Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to noon; 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.; 3 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 8 p.m. Saturday open skate hours are the same but without the 7 to 8 p.m. session. Fees which include skate rental are: 0 to 4, $8; 5 to 17, $11; 18 to 54, $14; seniors, $9. A reservation is required for Open Skate. Skaters must be 14 years old or accompanied by an adult. Fort Dupont Ice Arena is at 3779 Ely Pl. SE. dprfortduponticearena.splashthat.com.