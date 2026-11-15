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IceCats Drop First of Two in Quad City, 4-2
5 days ago
Moline, IL – The Pee Dee IceCats dropped the weekend opener to the Quad City Storm on Friday night after a strong start at puck drop. Pee Dee’s Eimantas Noreika opened the scoring early just 4:17 into the first, taking advantage of an errant redirection attempt along the wall behind the net by Quad City’s Tim Gould, centering it perfectly in front of the net and allowing Noreika to deke the goaltender and bury a backhand shot point blank for his fourth goal of the season, which also ties him for the team lead in goals. Quad City would respond immediately just 1:14 later with a two on one attack, with Charlie Belanger receiving a cross-ice pass from Jack Lee to beat Parker Rutherford glove side. Quad City would score one more in the first with Jay Buccholz stealing the puck deep in the Pee Dee zone and burying it unassisted at 13:59. Pee Dee would score the only goal in the second 3:39 into the period with a blue line shot from Jordan Popoff that was redirected in front by Danil Federov, giving Federov his third of the season with assists credited to Popoff and German Shaporev. The physicality ramped up in the second with a combined 18 penalty minutes between the two teams, but neither team would capitalize on any of those advantages. Parker Rutherford also made some key saves for Pee Dee in the second to keep the game tied. Quad City would start the third with a goal at 3:14 into the period with Charlie Belanger scoring his second of the night, beating Parker Rutherford five-hole with a one-timer off a centering pass from Devin Sanders who was given the assist along with Alexander Kovalev. Quad City would be awarded a penalty shot 14:28 into the third, but Parker Rutherford shut him down with arguably one of the best glove saves of his career, denying Lee a goal. Quad City’s one goal lead would remain until late in the third when Pee Dee would pull Rutherford for an extra man attempt to tie it, but Quad City would seal the defeat with an empty net goal from Tommy Tsicos at 18:45 into the third, making it 4-2, which would result as the final score of the night. Pee Dee and Quad City are set for a game two rematch Saturday night at 8:10 PM Eastern / 7:10 PM Central at Vibrant Arena at the MARK in Moline.