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McMurry Matches Program Milestone with 37-26 Season-Ending Win
4 days ago
KERRVILLE, Texas - The McMurry War Hawks wrapped up their 2026 season on a high note Saturday afternoon, coming back from an early deficit to beat the Schreiner Mountaineers 37-26 in American Southwest Conference play. Quarterback Carson Roper led the way with 364 total yards, and McMurry outscored Schreiner 23-13 after halftime to end the season with a strong finish.
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