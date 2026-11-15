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Garaj Mahal: shows this weekend, more scheduled for 2027
5 days ago
Garaj Mahal: shows this weekend, more scheduled for 2027. There is always a groundswell when music fans hear that Garaj Mahal will be playing live. They have three shows this weekend, in Portland, Seattle, and Vancouver. They have also started to fill out their 2027 calendar, first with a two-night stand at Dazzle in Denver in January and then with a pair of California shows in April. And we are always looking for more!