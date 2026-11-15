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Rush-Henrietta roars to first sectional title since 2011
By Tyler Hathaway,4 days ago
PITTSFORD, N.Y– They’ve been at the top of the Class AA standings all year. The two highest scoring offenses in Class AA, both looking to end title droughts. When they played in the regular season, it was a one-score game that went down to the final moments. Something had to give when Rush-Henrietta and Pittsford clashed in the Section V Class AA championship.
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