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Design the Next DC Public Library Card
By Kathleen Donner,4 days ago
This November, DC Public Library invites their community to help create a special limited run of official DC Public Library cards. Show them what you love about the District–its neighborhoods, culture, people, history, or anything that you feel makes our city special. All ages are encouraged to participate and one winning design will be selected in each category: Kids, Teens, and Adults. Winning designs will be announced in the new year, and the new cards will be available to the public in celebration of National Library Week in April 2027. Contest entries are due by Dec. 1, 2026. For more information, including the contest themes, contest templates and the judging process, visit dclibrary.org/news/design-next-dc-public-library-card.