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Marines Celebrate Birthday At Dillon VFW
5 days ago
Marines at Dillon VFW Post 6091 held a cake-cutting ceremony at the regular November VFW meeting and celebrated the 10NOV1775 founding of the United States Marine Corps. Marine Tim Phillips used his Marine sword to cut the cake and, following Marine tradition, gave the first slice to the oldest Marine present John Harlow. The youngest Marine present wasTony Bethea. All the VFW members, VFW Auxiliary members, and guests enjoyed the cake. Afterwards, the Marines joined together in singing the Marine’s Hymn. Pictured L-R are VFW members Anthony Burden (USN), Marines Tim Phillips, Tony Bethea, John Harlow, and VFW Post Commander Joey Williams (USAF). Also pictured is Marine John Harlow (Oldest Marine) passing his piece of cake to the youngest person present, Jah’Oniee Bridges of Dillon Elementary School. Persons interested in being a part of the Dillon VFW or the Dillon VFW Auxiliary can text VFW to 843.841.5049.
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