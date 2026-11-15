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Triple Crown & Extra Inning Softball Bring TPR to Sunshine Classic
4 days ago
This exciting collaboration will provide participating athletes with an opportunity to gain national recognition through Extra Inning Softball’s Tournament Performance Rankings program, designed to spotlight standout performances and increase athlete visibility beyond the tournament field. With approximately 120 teams expected to compete across the 10U–18U divisions, the Sunshine Classic...