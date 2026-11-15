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The UN and the Arab-Israeli Conflict
4 days ago
How has the United Nations shaped the management of the Arab-Israeli conflict, and what can its history of peacekeeping teach us about the challenges facing the Middle East today? In this episode of International Horizons, Eli Karetny speaks with Diego Salama, Research Associate at Leiden University’s Institute of Security and Global Affairs, about his new book, The UN’s Multi-Dimensional Approach to the Israel-Arab Conflict, 1967–1982: An Architecture for Peace (Routledge, 2026).