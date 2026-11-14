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National ground stop response highlights critical errors in public reassurance – saying ‘nothing nefarious’ did the opposite of quelling public concern
By Shannon A. Bowen, University of South Carolina,3 days ago
(COLUMBIA, SC) Thousands of travelers were stranded on Nov. 13, 2026, when the Federal Aviation Administration grounded all domestic flights in the U.S. because of what they said were failures in decades-old air traffic communications systems. Crisis communications expert Shannon A. Bowen, a scholar at the University of South Carolina’s College of Information and Communications, spoke with The Conversation’s Politics and Legal Affairs Editor, Naomi Schalit, about how the Trump administration handled the first day of the crisis.