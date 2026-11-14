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Volleyball Sweeps Texas Lutheran to Claim First SCAC Championship
4 days ago
LONGVIEW, Texas - Hendrix won its first-ever Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) volleyball championship on Saturday evening with a 3-0 sweep over Texas Lutheran. The win caps a dominant tournament run that saw Brittany Newberry's side dethrone the reigning SCAC champion, Colorado College, before toppling the number one overall seed in the tournament finale.