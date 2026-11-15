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Bill Belichick’s UNC Fights Louisville After Injury-Filled Loss
By Billy Heyen,5 days ago
Bill Belichick’s North Carolina Tar Heels didn’t appear to be too happy with losing on Saturday. After the final seconds ticked off the clock against the Louisville Cardinals, UNC managed to get involved with fights scattered across the field — not quite a brawl, because things were too spread out, but certainly more postgame feuds than you ever want to see.