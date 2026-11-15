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Today in History: November 15, Union troops begin ‘Sherman’s March’
4 days ago
The Official News of Watkins, Bennett, Strasburg, Byers, Deer Trail, and Agate. Today is Sunday, Nov. 15, the 319th day of 2026. There are 46 days left in the year. On Nov. 15, 1864, late in the U.S. Civil War, Union forces led by Maj. Gen. William Tecumseh (teh-KUM’-seh) Sherman began their “March to the Sea” from Atlanta; the campaign ended with the capture of Savannah, Georgia, on Dec. 21.