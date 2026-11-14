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Lessons From Warren Buffett: How the Oracle of Omaha Defines a Fair Price
By Post author,12 days ago
Warren Buffett has long resisted the idea of a one-size-fits-all formula for valuing companies. Yet, at the 2012 Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting, he offered a rare glimpse into his thinking. Buffett said he would love to buy operating businesses with strong competitive advantages at around nine times pre-tax earnings—perhaps stretching to ten times for exceptional companies.