undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Iona VB Punches Ticket to Metro Conference Championship With Four Set Win Over Rider
4 days ago
NEW ROCHELLE, NY – The Iona University volleyball team celebrated Senior Day before its win-and-advance match up against Rider, honoring seniors Ezzie Thompson, Sanem Bas and Buse Tinaz. The Gaels claimed the first two sets before Rider responded in the third, but the Maroon & Gold closed out the fourth to earn a four-set victory and secure a spot in the Metro Conference Volleyball Championship.