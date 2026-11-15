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Holmstrom scores first career hat trick, Islanders cruise past Ducks
By Dan Arritt,5 days ago
ANAHEIM -- Simon Holmstrom had his first NHL hat trick for the New York Islanders in a 6-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Saturday. Bo Horvat had a goal and an assist, Matthew Schaefer had an NHL career-high three assists, and Matias Maccelli and Kyle Palmieri each had two assists for the Islanders (9-6-4), who have points in four straight games (2-0-2). Semyon Varlamov made 26 saves.