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Houston Rockets vs. Washington Wizards game preview
By Armin Khansari,4 days ago
Well, we all called it. The Houston Rockets struggled to put away the 1-11 Utah Jazz. Who could have seen this coming? (All of us. All of us saw it coming.) Thankfully, Houston picked up the win. Now they head to the nation’s capital to take on the new-look Washington Wizards and begin a four-game road trip. Xiane has mentioned that last season’s schedule really hurt Houston and the road-heavy start and middle was not made up for by the home-heavy end of the season, by which point the Rockets had already checked out and forgotten how to shoot.