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FOR SALE: 2023 GMC Denali Diesel Dually and Adventurer 100WSB Camper – $89,900
2 days ago
Here’s a terrific opportunity to own a low-mileage, diesel-powered truck camper rig that’s ready for adventure! This impressive combination pairs a 2023 GMC Denali diesel dually with a well-maintained 2004 Adventurer 100WSB hard-side truck camper. With just 10,700 miles on the truck, four-season camping capability, and the ability to tow up to 10,000 pounds, this versatile setup is perfect for extended road trips, weekend getaways, and towing your favorite toys.