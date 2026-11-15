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Battling Bishops Conclude Winning Season with 27-21 Victory at Kenyon
4 days ago
GAMBIER, Ohio – The Ohio Wesleyan University football team (6-4, 5-4 NCAC) concluded the season with a winning record thanks to a 27-21 victory at Kenyon (3-7, 2-7 NCAC) on Saturday afternoon. The winning season is the Battling Bishops' first since they went 6-4 in 2022. The Red and Black cracked the top five in the conference standings, finishing fifth with five NCAC wins.