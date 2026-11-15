undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Vikings Conclude MIAA/NSIC Women's Basketball Regional Challenge
4 days ago
WARRENSBURG, Mo. – Day two of the MIAA/NSIC Women's Basketball Regional Challenge came to a close on Saturday evening as Augustana dropped its first contest of the season in a matchup with Missouri Southern, 99-51. Bria Stenstrom was a bright spot for the Vikings as she recorded 11 points in just 12 minutes with three makes from beyond the arc. Isabella Sanneh added seven and a squad-best seven rebounds. Three other teammates chipped in with five points apiece as well.