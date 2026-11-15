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This Unsuspecting Connecticut Furniture Store Hides The World’s Largest Indoor Ropes Course
By Charles Hayes,5 days ago
Nobody walks into a furniture store expecting to find a world record, but that’s exactly what’s waiting for you inside Jordan’s Furniture in New Haven, Connecticut. The It Adventure Ropes Course is real, it’s enormous, it’s lit up like a fever dream designed by someone with excellent taste in neon, and it’s hiding in plain sight inside one of New England’s most beloved furniture destinations.
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