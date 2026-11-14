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Spend a Saturday at This Massachusetts Glassblowing Studio Making Your Own Holiday Ornament
By Ella Brown,4 days ago
One couple walked out of a two-hour private lesson with five glass ornaments and a large bowl. Five ornaments!. I can barely wrap that many presents in two hours. The studio behind that haul teaches total beginners to shape real glass. Its instructors guide people through ornaments, pumpkins, flowers, and fused glass pendants.