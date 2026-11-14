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This Old Florida Roadside Seafood Shack in Ochopee Is an Unassuming Everglades Stop Along the Tamiami Trail
By Lauren Whitmore,2 days ago
A chalkboard sign at this swamp-side lunch counter tells hurried drivers to keep traveling if they want fast food. I love a restaurant that confident. The wood-shingled shack sits deep in Florida’s Everglades. Its walls wear police patches from around the world, and its menu leans hard into blue crab, gator bites, and frog legs.