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Float a Lazy River Past 17-Million-Year-Old Fossils at Wekiwa-Area Kelly Park in Apopka, Florida
By Lauren Whitmore,4 days ago
Seventy-two degrees. That’s the temperature of a crystal-clear spring that pushes swimmers downstream on a free-flowing ride through the woods, all year long. Nobody needs a theme park ticket for this lazy river. The current does the work, rocks dot the bottom, and fossilized shark teeth have turned up along the riverbed.