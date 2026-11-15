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'There are no nights to forget' - Bruno Fernandes explains what went wrong for Portugal in 4-1 Denmark thrashing after Cristiano Ronaldo's retirement
By Adhe Makayasa,5 days ago
Fernandes watched an emotional occasion turn sour in Braga as players and mascots walked out in 'Ronaldo 7' shirts alongside 'GOAT' and 'thank you, captain' tributes honouring the 41-year-old five-time Ballon d'Or winner. Ronaldo ended his world-record career of 146 goals in 234 caps via social media last week after...