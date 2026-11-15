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BYU Soccer Sweeps Big 12 Titles, Repeats as Tournament Champions
4 days ago
MANSFIELD, Texas — No. 14 BYU women’s soccer (13-3-5, 8-1-2 Big 12) defeated No. 7 Baylor 3-2 on Saturday evening to claim the Big 12 Soccer Tournament championship. Senior forward Mattyn Summers-Oviatt scored her second brace of the season, while Bella Woods converted a penalty kick for her fourth goal of the year. Junior Lucy Kesler recorded her fifth assist in the victory.