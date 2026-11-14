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Notre Dame vs. Boston College odds, picks, predictions, line, spread: Saturday college football preview
By Dustin Baker,2 days ago
No. 5 Notre Dame hosts Boston College on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET. Notre Dame is a 29.5-point favorite, with the over/under set at 51.5. Notre Dame enters at 8-1 after defeating previously unbeaten Miami, 31-24. Boston College is 4-5 following a 31-24 loss to Florida State last weekend. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here: