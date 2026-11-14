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Police Seek Man Who Groped Teen Girl at 72nd Street Subway Station
By Mike Mishkin,2 days ago
Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who groped a teenage girl inside the 72nd Street subway station late last month, then took off on a downtown train. According to the NYPD, the incident happened at about 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, October 29, inside the station on 72nd and Broadway. Police said a 17-year-old girl was standing against a staircase railing, waiting for her train, when a man walking down the stairs grabbed her buttocks. He then left on a southbound 1 train.
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