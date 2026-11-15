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Surfliner 'train versus pedestrian' accident kills two: It happens 'more than people think'
4 days ago
Two people were struck and killed by a northbound Amtrak Surfliner train Friday night near a beach campground in Ventura County, officials said. Around 9:45 p.m. Friday, rescue workers were summoned to the tracks for a "train versus pedestrian" call at Faria Beach Park near Pacific Coast Highway, said Ventura County Fire Department Capt. Tony McHale. He said two people were pronounced dead at the scene, and law enforcement authorities took over.