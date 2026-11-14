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Here For A Reason Drop New Album “Fragments”
By Phinky,2 days ago
Vienna, Austria’s Here For A Reason have released their full length, Fragments, that is now available through digital platforms, the album features a lucky thirteen tracks that combine catchy pop-punk choruses with heavier guitars, easycore influences and plenty of breakdowns. Here For A Reason will also be playing a hometown album release show at Vienna’s B72 on November 27th with support from Coperniquo.