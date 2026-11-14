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Middle-Out Release New Single “Asthmatic”
By Phinky,2 days ago
Following the recent release of Pipe Wrench, and their appearance at The Fest, Middle-Out have released Asthmatic via Punkerton Records, the track packs an emotional punch and catapults the band to a whole new level. The song is filled with that Rustbelt Americana punk feel that will appeal to fans of bands like The Menzingers, Off With Their Heads, and Hot Water Music. Mixed and mastered by Chris Fogal (The Gamits), Asthmatic is a song that is equal parts heartbreaking and cathartic, it’s the kind of song everyone can relate to on some level because we’ve all had that moment in life where it just feels like we can’t catch our breath. The anxiety, discomfort, and eventual relief when you can finally breathe again are all present here, it’s a song with multiple layers and emotions. Middle-Out are currently working on the follow-up to their 2024 self titled album and will be back in the studio very soon!