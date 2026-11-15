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UW-Whitewater downs UW-Eau Claire 42-7, wins WIAC title outright
By Audrey Marr,5 days ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Whitewater football beat UW-Eau Claire 42-7 on Saturday to finish the regular season undefeated and take the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference title outright. UW-Eau Claire entered the game seeking to end a 23-game losing streak against Whitewater. Whitewater scored first. Quarterback Justin Klinker ran in...