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Yosemite’s Tioga Road and Glacier Point Road Are Closing Before a Winter Storm Turns the High Country Into a Snowy Shutdown
By Jamie Haviland,4 days ago
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA — Yosemite National Park is taking the unusual step of closing two of its most iconic mountain roads ahead of a winter storm that could dump heavy snow across the Sierra Nevada. Tioga Road and Glacier Point Road are both set to shut down Thursday at 5 p.m., cutting off access to some of the park’s highest and most scenic reaches.