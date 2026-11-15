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At Wekiwa Springs State Park Near Orlando, New Glamping Tents Pair Air Conditioning With Crystal-Clear Spring Water and Wilderness Quiet
By Jamie Haviland,4 days ago
APOPKA, FL — Wekiwa Springs State Park is drawing attention for giving travelers something Central Florida does not always make easy to find: a quiet night close to Orlando’s theme-park corridor. The new glamping tents add air conditioning, real beds, and small comforts without losing the feeling that you have stepped away from the rush.