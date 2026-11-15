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At Fort Townsend Historical State Park in Washington, an Old Army Post Now Hides Forest Trails, Camping, and a Tidal Shoreline
By Jamie Haviland,4 days ago
PORT TOWNSEND, WA — Fort Townsend Historical State Park feels like a place where the woods won. Tall Douglas firs, western hemlock, and red cedars now stand where soldiers once did duty on the edge of Port Townsend Bay. What remains is part history lesson, part coastal escape, with beach access, short trails, and room to linger by the water.