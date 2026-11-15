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Oak Creek Canyon’s Repaired Stretch of State Route 89A Is Reopening, but the Most Battered Miles Still Show Flood Damage
By Jamie Haviland,4 days ago
SEDONA, AZ — For drivers who know Oak Creek Canyon as one of Arizona’s most memorable road trips, the latest reopening is welcome news. The Arizona Department of Transportation has restored another five miles of State Route 89A, reopening access to homes and businesses beyond the earlier closure near Slide Rock State Park.