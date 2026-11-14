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Opelika Man Arrested on Electronic Solicitation of a Child Charge
By Kyle Ellington,4 days ago
Opelika officials arrested 60-year-old Michael Henry Callaway Sr. on Thursday on an electronic solicitation of a child charge and booked him into the Lee County Jail. The arrest followed a tip from an out-of-state law enforcement agency conducting Internet Crime Against Children operations, WTVM reported. That tip indicated Callaway was chatting online with someone he believed to be a 14-year-old female.